Manchester United’s Amad Diallo recall option from Sunderland loan expires



Manchester United will no longer be able to call on the services of Amad Diallo if the need arises.

The Ivorian is currently enjoying a fruitful spell with Sunderland. Over the weekend, he produced another brilliant performance against Michael Carrick‘s Middlesbrough.

He capped off his fine showing with a sublime goal to help Sunderland seal the win.

Tony Mowbray was again full of praise for the United loanee and said that he has been in contact with officials from Old Trafford regarding Diallo.

Mowbray revealed that he told people at United that Diallo has the ability to stake a claim in Erik ten Hag’s starting XI.

As per Mowbray, the only doubt is whether Diallo has the personality to step up and handle the pressure of playing at a club with the stature of the 20-time English champions.

However, the Sunderland boss insisted that beyond Diallo’s performances, his character is also developing.

As per The Sunderland Echo, the winger is now all but assured to remain at the Stadium of Light until the end of the season.

“The Echo understands that while United had the option to bring the 20-year-old back to Old Trafford this month, they had to do so by a certain date and that has now passed.

“It means that the in-form forward, who now has seven goals this season, will be staying until the end of the campaign.

“From there it looks increasingly likely that he will get the chance to stake a claim for first-team football under Erik ten Hag, so impressive has he been in recent weeks.”

It’s not beyond the talented Diallo to come in and force himself into Ten Hag’s thinking and the starting XI. At the moment, Antony is not performing up to the level required of him and the Brazilian was poor again at the Emirates against Arsenal.

There is certainly an opportunity for Amad.







