Marcus Rashford reveals reason for new Manchester United celebration



Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has opened up on his unusual new goal celebration.

After scoring for his club, the England star has, of late, been pointing his finger to his temple.

And the academy graduate has explained his action, referring to the new structures in place at United, with the team’s form on the rise under new boss Erik ten Hag.

“It’s a completely different energy around the club and the training ground,” said Rashford. (Quotes via The Sun)

“That puts me in a better headspace, and I just feel really motivated now. That’s the area I was struggling in.

“I was struggling at times with more mental things. It wasn’t really my own performance but other things off the pitch. That’s the biggest difference from last season.

“Too often last season, I wasn’t in the right headspace for games. I wasn’t surprised by some of the stuff that was happening.”

With new ideas on and off the pitch, Ten Hag has done well to bring optimism back to Old Trafford after a diabolical campaign last time out.

Rashford form in that dreadful term was perhaps the worst of his professional career, but the England star is now playing the best football of his life.

Ten Hag’s methods are clearly working for the player, and his comments suggest as much too.

With Rashford now firing on all cylinders between the ears and on the grass, there has been a renewed sense of belief amongst the fanbase.

Marcus Rashford has scored 17 goals and provided 4 assists in all competitions for Manchester United so far this season, as well as three goals at the FIFA World Cup.







