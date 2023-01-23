Newcastle United to revisit interest in Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay next summer



Talks of a title charge by Manchester United have slowly died down following two disappointing results against Crystal Palace and league leaders Arsenal.

Against Palace, the Red Devils suffered two cruel blows as midfield general Casemiro saw his fifth yellow card of the season and Michael Olise’s late goal scuppered United’s chances of grabbing all three points.

And with the Brazilian suspended against the Gunners, Scott McTominay was handed the chance from the start. But the academy graduate failed to have the same impact as the former Real Madrid star.

McTominay has struggled to replace Casemiro

United ended up losing 2-3 despite a valiant effort and Erik ten Hag will have learned more about his squad after these two poor results.

One thing that is crystal clear is that there is currently no viable alternative for Casemiro and despite the Dutch manager’s best efforts, the other options fall woefully short.

McTominay, initially, had managed to keep the Brazil international out of the team for a few games but since the Manchester City drubbing, has played very few games from the start.

✍️ Newcastle United have dropped out of the race for right-back Ivan Fresneda, as he looks to choose either Arsenal or Dortmund. The club also held talks with Manchester United over Scott McTominay, but been told he will NOT be leaving Old Trafford. [@David_Ornstein 🥇] #NUFC pic.twitter.com/4OhrSphP5F — ToonArmy (@toonarmy_com) January 23, 2023

The Scot has been the target of interest from a couple of Premier League sides notably West Ham United and Newcastle United.

As reported by The Peoples Person, United have rebuffed approaches for the midfielder as the Dutch boss is reluctant to lose players ahead of the second-half of the season.

As reported by The Athletic, Newcastle have not given up hope of landing McTominay. They are aware that getting him on board in January might not work out.

Newcastle will come for McTominay in the summer

But they plan to revisit their interest in the summer when United will need to offload players in order to comply with FFP regulations while also investing heavily in the squad.

Eddie Howe is a big admirer of the Scottish international’s talents and he feels he can be the main player at Newcastle as opposed to playing second-fiddle to Casemiro at United.

“Eddie Howe has been on the lookout for a new midfielder and he admires McTominay’s athleticism and ball-carrying ability.

“United were aware of Newcastle’s interest last summer and McTominay has come under consideration again at St James’ Park this winter given the 26-year-old’s status behind Casemiro in Erik ten Hag’s line-ups,” Laurie Whitwell wrote in his report.



