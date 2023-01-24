Anthony Martial, Diogo Dalot, and Jadon Sancho all ruled out of Nottingham Forest clash



Manchester United have been dealt a blow ahead of their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg tie against Nottingham Forest, with Anthony Martial, Diogo Dalot, and Jadon Sancho all ruled out.

“The players who were not available for the Arsenal game – Dalot, Martial, Sancho,” confirmed Erik ten Hag. “Are also not available for tomorrow.”

Martial is still out with a thigh problem which saw him brought off at the interval during United’s 2-1 win over Manchester City.

Diogo Dalot never made the derby having sustained a thigh injury of his own during the last round of the Carabao Cup, when the Red Devils overcame Charlton Athletic to set up the match against Forest.

He is still not deemed fit enough to return to action tomorrow, and no date has been given for his comeback.

Jadon Sancho has not played for Manchester United since October and is still undertaking his personal training regime.

“He still has a way to go,” Ten Hag told the press before the defeat to Arsenal.

“He will know that, but when he makes this progress, then he can return in the group for games. Of course, we all hope that because he is a great footballer.”

Fans will hope that he could be brought back into the fold for United’s FA Cup match against Reading, but he will play no part tomorrow.

Axel Tuanzebe is also presumably still out, despite having been pictured back in training yesterday.

Casemiro is available for selection once more, having been forced to sit out Sunday’s game through suspension.

He may well be called upon immediately in order to help United take control of the tie with a first-leg win.







