Fabrizio Romano confirms Victor Osimhen’s stance on Manchester United amidst Harry Kane transfer rumours



Manchester United have a list of striker targets that includes Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen, and Benjamin Sesko.

A striker is high on Erik ten Hag’s agenda come the summer transfer window with United starved of a reliable goalscorer.

The Peoples Person recently relayed that Kane would be open to an Old Trafford switch as doubts mount over his long-term future at Tottenham.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein however revealed that the Englishman is keen on signing a new contract with the Lily Whites. Kane wants still wants to win trophies with Tottenham.

Weighing in on the Kane saga, Miguel Delaney details that United are admirers of the 29-year-old even though Erik ten Hag prefers a faster attacker like Victor Osimhen.

A deal for Osimhen could prove difficult to do. In this case, Ten Hag would be open to Kane. The Dutchman would change the style of play to adapt to Kane’s strengths and build the attack around him.

United chiefs believe that factors could align in their favour with regard to completing a deal for Kane. It’s believed an agreement of £80m can be arrived at.

Delaney adds that at the Theatre of Dreams, Kane’s situation is heavily compared to Robin Van Persie‘s – an experienced star in an underperforming team with the thirst for winning trophies and competing at the highest level.

Italian journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano told The United Stand that Osimhen is a huge possibility for the Red Devils.

Romano was quizzed on whether the Nigerian sensation will move to the United. He said, “As a possibility, yes, but that’s just an opinion. But there are no negotiations.”

Romano however confirmed that Osimhen’s dream is to play in the Premier League. “Victor Osimhen’s dream is to play Premier League football. My personal opinion is that Napoli will not accept anything less than €120-130 million for Osimhen.”

Osimhen’s astronomic price tag certainly makes Kane the more palatable and attractive option where many other positions also require to be addressed.



