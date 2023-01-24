Gary Neville and Rio Ferdinand criticise Antony after poor performance v Arsenal

Gary Neville and Rio Ferdinand blasted Manchester United winger Antony after his poor showing versus Arsenal.

The Brazilian did not have the best of games and was substituted for Fred in the second half.

On the ball, he was tidy and kept possession well, but he did not offer any threat going forward.

Antony looked scared and lacking in confidence.

Neville spoke on his podcast:

“I think to have to take him off is a disappointment because you’d like to think like [Gabriel] Martinelli and [Bukayo] Saka, who are also young players, that [Marcus] Rashford and Antony could have been the ones on the other side to counter-attack.”

“It’s just not quite happening for him at this moment in time.”

“He’s got a bit of work to do and obviously some growth to go through. He’s newer to England than the other two are.”

Ferdinand seemed confused about why Antony doesn’t take on his man anymore.

On his show FIVE, the former United defender stated:

“He just doesn’t beat anyone, and I’m sitting there thinking, ‘Was that always the way?’”

“I’ve seen clips of him when he was at Ajax, and he was somebody who used to beat people.”

“I saw [Thomas] Partey – who I wouldn’t put down as like a roaster, a sprinter – absolutely burst past him, and I’m thinking, ‘Woah, he [Antony] hasn’t got much power in them legs!’ So, yeah, he’s a tricky winger, but tricky wingers – you want them to still be able to beat the defender.”



United Matchday Magazine – be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.