Lisa Naalsund signs for Manchester United

Manchester United have completed the signing of Norwegian international Lisa Naalsund.

The 27 year old midfielder has joined the club from SK Brann on a contract running until the end of the 2025/26 season.

She spent four seasons with the Toppserien side, winning two league titles in the process.

Naalsund made her full Norway debut in 2021, when she replaced her now Reds team-mate Vilde Boe Risa against Sweden, having represented her country at every age group from Under-15.

Upon joining the club Naalsund said to the club’s official website, ““Manchester United is a great football club and I’m very excited to be here. The club is full of nice people and I’m really looking forward to playing in front of the amazing fans.”

She continued, “It’s great to come to a club that has everything to play for this season – I love that. It’s going to be great!”

Just a few weeks ago the deal looked in jeopardy as Naalsund told Norwegian press she was concerned about game time with the Reds and this doubt was the only thing preventing the move.

After getting the deal over the line manager Marc Skinner said, “We’re excited to welcome Lisa to Manchester United, where she will bring a wealth of top-level experience, playing in the heart of midfield.”

He added, “Her mentality, box-to-box driving runs and desire to win will continue to add a variance of skill and quality to the team. We look forward to integrating her into our group.”

Meanwhile, head of women’s football, Polly Bancroft said, “We are delighted to welcome a proven winner in Lisa to our group.”

“Securing her signature further cements the club’s ambition to finish as high up the WSL table as possible and take that next step we all desire,” she continued.

Naalsund is the third player the Reds have brought in during this transfer window following the signing of French midfielder Estelle Cascarino and Canadian defender Jayde Riviere.







