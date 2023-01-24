Manchester United are among Premier League clubs interested in signing AZ Alkmaar star Jesper Karlsson



Manchester United have been targeting young upcoming talents plying their trade in the Eredivisie since Erik ten Hag took charge at Old Trafford.

The summer saw United recruit three players from the Dutch league with two — Lisandro Martinez and Antony coming from his former club Ajax while Tyrell Malacia joined from Feyenoord.

And despite a lot of bad blood between the Dutch champions and Ten Hag, the manager is still looking to recruit from the league.

Karlsson among top Eredivisie talents

As reported by The Peoples Person, he has informed scouts to keep an eye on upcoming talents and a few names were mentioned in that list.

One of them was Jesper Karlsson, who shot to limelight, after a great season in the colors of AZ Alkmaar where he scored 21 goals and provided 16 assists in all competitions.

It has not been as prolific a season for the 24-year-old with four goals and three assists arriving in 15 games across competitions.

But this is mainly due to a muscle injury which saw him miss out on the first two months of the season.

One of the reasons why United are so interested in the Swedish international is because of his versatility. Karlsson can play all across the frontline though he prefers playing on the left flank.

According to Jeunes Footeux, he has admirers in both the Premier League as well as in the Netherlands.

Lot of PL interest

“Karlsson remains a coveted player, especially in the Premier League. Indeed, Manchester United, Brighton, Fulham and Tottenham are very attentive to the situation of the Swedish.

“The Red Devils are even considering going on the offensive during this winter transfer window. Note that PSV Eindhoven is also very interested,” the report added.

Interestingly, he could be available on the cheap with the report stating that AZ would be willing to part ways with the attacker for €20 million.

That would represent a healthy profit for the club as they had bought him back in 2020 for €2.6 million. The Swede’s contract ends in 2026.



