Manchester United confirm structural change to Old Trafford that will make the Stretford End “even louder”



Manchester United have decided to remove the executive seats at the Stretford End and replace them with general admission season tickets after the 2023/24 season.

The Athletic reports that the 850-seat executive section is deeply unpopular among fans and is widely reserved by United’s wealthiest and most opulent supporters.

On its introduction, it turned that section of the Stretford End from one of the cheapest tickets at Old Trafford to one of the most expensive.

As per The Athletic, the executive section “killed” the atmosphere that the world-famous Stretford End was known for.

United admitted years later that the decision to install the executive section was the wrong one and it now seems like they will remedy their mistake.

United engaged in consultation with fans and the Fans’ Advisory Board to review the presence of executive seating within the Stretford End to find ways to enhance Old Trafford’s atmosphere.

The club have decided that the Stretford End will entirely consist of general admission from next season.

This new step by the club comes after the installation of rail seating and the creation of a dedicated atmosphere section at the Stretford End.

Rick McGagh, head of fan engagement at the club said in a statement, “The Stretford End is one of the most famous stands in world football.

“It has been the backdrop to many of the most memorable moments in our history, and, when it’s at its loudest, you can feel the difference it makes to the players, and the connection the fans have with the team.”

“Fans and fan groups including MUST and TRA have long campaigned for us to remove the executive seats from the heart of the Stretford End and to make them standard tickets and, therefore, more accessible to all fans.”

“We have listened and agree that as many fans as possible should have the chance to be a Stretford Ender.

“We have worked with our Fans’ Advisory Board in recent months to make this happen and we are all looking forward to an even louder Stretford End from August 2024.”

This latest development is a win for fans. The Stretford end arose and cheered the loudest recently when Marcus Rashford scored in the 82nd minute during the Manchester derby to complete United’s comeback over their city rivals.



