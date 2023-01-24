Manchester United keeping tabs on Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani

Manchester United were dealt a reality check with a week to forget, as the Red Devils conceded late goals against Crystal Palace and Arsenal, picking up just one out of a possible six points on offer.

They say bad luck comes in threes, and United fans will be hoping their team can swiftly bounce back from successive setbacks and motor ahead in their quest to seal a berth in next season’s Champions League.

Ten Hag spoke out after the loss against Arsenal about his team’s lack of options in forward positions, with United having to mostly rely on young guns like Alejandro Garnacho and Anthony Elanga for impact off the bench this season.

With plans for the summer already in full flow, and the hope of a Glazer-free existence on the cards, a number of names have been linked to United as they look to solve their attacking woes.

One such name is Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani, a man who is having a whirlwind of a season in the German top flight.

The 24-year-old versatile frontman has thrived since crossing the Rhine to join Eintracht Frankfurt on a free transfer from Nantes last summer, signing a five-year deal with Die Adler.

Kolo Muani had already impressed in France, his goal in the relegation playoffs against Toulouse securing Nantes’ stay in Ligue 1 during the 2020/21 season. He would also start for the Canaries as they beat Nice 1–0 to claim their fourth Coupe de France title the following season.

In Germany now, Kolo Muani has already notched up 10 assists in his 15 Bundesliga appearances this season, becoming the first player to reach the double digit mark for assists since 2004-05 in as few appearances. He also has five goals to his name.

10 – Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani has assisted 10 goals in his first 15 #Bundesliga appearances – no other player has reached double figures for assists in as few appearances since this Opta data is available (since 2004-05). Teamplayer. #SGES04 pic.twitter.com/I9yFBf8Wo5 — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) January 21, 2023

The Frenchman was drafted into his nation’s World Cup squad after RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku withdrawal, off the back of an injury sustained to his left knee in training, and Kolo Muani would carry his fine form over to the sunny shores of Qatar.

He came off the bench against Morocco in the semi-final and marked the occasion by scoring a tap-in from a Kylian Mbappé deflected shot upon 44 seconds of his arrival.

Kolo Muani would make another memorable appearance against Argentina in the final, winning a penalty, which was converted by the dangerous Mbappe.

The Frankfurt man would have a great chance to win the game for France in the dying minutes of extra time after going through one-on-one with the scores level at 3-3, only for Emiliano Martinez to pull a rabbit out of the hat, the former Gooner making a save for the ages.

Kolo Muani would keep his composure long enough to score his penalty-kick in the subsequent shootout, but France would stumble at the final hurdle, as Argentina ran out 4-2 winners.

Back in Germany, the lanky forward is consistently delivering the goods for Frankfurt and his dazzling form has not gone unnoticed with clubs like Manchester United keenly tracking his progress.

German transfer guru Christian Falk spoke out about the Red Devil’s supposed interest in Kolo Muani in an interview to GiveMeSport.

“They’re watching him, of course, but it’s not concrete now.

“They have a solution now with Weghorst, and then they have to see, but Frankfurt said they won’t sell him in this winter, €100 million won’t be enough. So, you can now see how much they could like in the summer for him.”

A striker who can play off the flanks as well, Kolo Muani would tick a number of boxes for the Red Devils in attack.

If a deal is to materialise, it could end up costing United a pretty penny as Frankfurt would be hesitant to let go of a player they only signed last summer.

The 2021/22 Europa League winners could, however, be rendered completely helpless if the Frenchman can keep up his spectacular levels of output on the pitch, thus forcing Manchester United and the rest of Europe’s elite into a bidding war for his signature.

Keep an eye out for this one.







