Manchester United set to battle it out with Real Madrid for Victor Osimhen next summer



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag publicly claimed many times that he was short of attacking firepower up front and needed reinforcements in January.

But due to the uncertainty surrounding the Glazers and the summer splurge, United had to wade through the loan market to find a goalscorer.

The best they could achieve was landing Wout Weghorst from Burnley. But the club have reportedly decided that this will be the last time they adopt a stop-gap solution.

United have a shortlist of strikers they are targeting next summer and the names doing the rounds the most is Tottenham Hotspur talisman Harry Kane and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen is United’s top target

As reported on The Peoples Person, Ten Hag loves the idea of using the pacey Nigerian up front but a move for the Serie A top scorer will cost a lot more than a move for the England international.

United were interested in landing the Napoli hitman but his gigantic price tag and Cristiano Ronaldo staying put meant a move never materialised.

Next summer, there is a feeling that Napoli cannot afford to keep hold of the in-demand striker who is unlikely to extend his current deal either.

While Napoli’s valuation remains high, Real Madrid are also in the race with Carlo Ancelotti said to really like the idea of Osimhen coming to the Bernabeu.

RAI journalist Ciro Venerato, while speaking to La Domenica Sportiva, as relayed by Mondo Napoli, said, “If Osimhen’s representatives or the footballer show the desire to have new experiences elsewhere, Napoli could sell him for very high figures of €120m or €140m.

“Many top clubs are on the Nigerian: first and foremost Real Madrid, because Carlo Ancelotti dotes on him, then Manchester United, Tottenham (if Harry Kane leaves) and Chelsea.”

His wages will also sky-rocket, something that will be hard to ignore considering Napoli cannot come close to matching those wages.

United vs Real for Osimhen

“Napoli spoke to Roberto Calenda, an Italian agent who has been working with Osimhen’s family for years: an appointment set at the end of the season, so that Osimhen can remain calm and serene until the end of the season.

“Meanwhile, the club has informed the prosecutor that they are ready to reach 7 million euros per year and therefore “violate” the ceiling of 3 million per season”

The journalist further added that the Serie A leaders are also monitoring potential replacements should their worst fears be realised ahead of next season.

“Napoli, you look around, in fact you think of Walid Cheddira of Bari, Gianluca Scamacca of West Ham, Beto of Udinese, Jonathan David of Lille and Youssef En-Nesyri of Sevilla.”



