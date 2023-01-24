Manchester United Women return to Old Trafford

Manchester United Women will play at Old Trafford for the second time this season as they take on West Ham United at the Theatre of Dreams in March.

The match is scheduled to take place on March 25th at 12.30pm and will mark the first women’s match to be held there in 2023.

Last time out, United thrashed Aston Villa 5-0 at Old Trafford in the WSL, the final of three womens’ games held at Old Trafford in 2022 following United’s game against Everton and the Lionesses opening game in the Euros.

More than 100,000 fans were in attendance across those three games last year and another big crowd will be expected in March, as fans continue to break attendance records at Leigh Sports Village.

United’s last home game against Liverpool set another attendance record at LSV as 7,666 people turned out as the Reds thrashed their rivals.

Marc Skinner’s team have made a great start to this WSL campaign and currently sit top of the table at the halfway stage after Rachel Williams’s 87th-minute winner secured all three points away against Reading at the weekend.

Speaking of his team’s return to Old Trafford, Skinner said, “Our entire group of players and staff are extremely excited to perform in front of our incredible fans at Old Trafford, for the second time this season.”

He continued, “As the women’s game continues to grow, we are delighted that this great football club remains at the heart of it and offer another wonderful opportunity for fans – both old and new – to experience a Manchester United Women’s game on the biggest stage.”

Polly Bancroft, head of women’s football, added: “This will be another great occasion for Manchester United Women, and a wonderful opportunity for our amazing fans to set another Old Trafford attendance record, for the third time in succession.”

“We cannot wait to see everyone cheering us on at the Theatre of Dreams, in another fine spectacle for the women’s game,” she concluded.

New signings Jayde Riviere and Estelle Cascarino who are yet to make an appearance for the club could make their Old Trafford debut.

Canadian defender, Riviere was raised a Red so it will surely be an occasion our new recruit will treasure and thrive in.

She is coming back to full fitness following an injury so may be rested by Skinner over the next few weeks but everyone will be hoping she will be fully fit for the clash against the Hammers.







