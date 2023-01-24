Marco Asensio: FC Barcelona keen on signing Manchester United target

FC Barcelona are reportedly keen on signing Marco Asensio from Real Madrid.

According to Albert Masnou (Sport), the Catalan club has contacted Asensio’s agent regarding a potential move.

Barcelona have a good relationship with Jorge Mendes and are looking at Ruben Neves and Asensio as possible targets.

The report states:

“Barcelona and the player’s agent have discussed the possibility of him ending up at Barça, taking advantage of the fact that he would arrive free and there is no transfer fee to pay.”

” As far as is known, there is still no agreement between the two parties.”

” Actually, Asensio still hasn’t decided anything about his future. He can stay in Madrid. He can go to the Premier or sign for Barcelona. Everything is open.”

Manchester United are admirers of Asensio, especially considering their weak attack.

Erik ten Hag’s side has improved defensively but still lacks the cutting edge up front.

Asensio has experience playing at the highest level with Real Madrid.

The three-time Champions League winner is a versatile forward and can operate in several attacking positions.

He would provide the necessary depth in United’s forward line.

Asensio’s contract expires on June 30, 2023, and Madrid have offered him an extension on reduced terms.

It is to be seen whether the 27 year old chooses to remain in Spain or look for a new challenge abroad.



