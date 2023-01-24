Tom Keane leaves Manchester United after failing to secure long-term contract



Manchester United have dispensed with the services of corporate lawyer, Tom Keane.

Keane, the brother of academy graduate Michael, was brought in during the summer as a transfer specialist with legal contract experience.

The legal expert oversaw the transfers of Casemiro and Antony while at the club.

Initially it was said to be a temporary appointment as the likes of former executive chairman Ed Woodward and transfer chief Matt Judge departed, leaving a gap in experience in regard to the drawing up of contracts.

Then, in November The Daily Mail reported that Keane’s appointment was being made permanent.

However, despite talks having taken place to make that happen, in the end Keane returned to his role at Brandsmiths, says The Athletic.

The position at Old Trafford is therefore once more vacant and the club are looking to recruit someone between now and the next transfer window in June.

“Keane has not been involved in United’s work in January, with agents who have placed calls to him on potential targets referred to Murtough, his deputy Andy O’Boyle and head of recruitment operations Steve Brown,” The Athletic reports.

“His departure also indicates that United were never expecting to do much business in the winter window.

“It was Murtough together with a group of lawyers and other recruitment staff that completed the loan moves for Wout Weghorst and Jack Butland.”

Keane joins a number of backroom staff who have been moved on by Murtough, who is starting to show all the signs of being a difficult man to work with.

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick was supposed to take up a consultancy role after Erik ten Hag was appointed but a mutually agreeable solution could not be found.

The club’s chief scout Jim Lawlor and Marcel Bout, head of global scouting, among others, have also been moved on in recent months by Murtough.







Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.



Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.



Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.



