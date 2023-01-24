UEFA closing Financial Fair Play loophole will be good news for Man United



Chelsea’s efforts to buy Manchester United targets Enzo Fernandez, Declan Rice, Moises Caicedo and Malo Gusto could be made more difficult as Uefa are closing a loophole to their Financial Fair Play rules that the Blues have been exploiting.

The recent signing of Mykhaylo Mudryk was spread over an 8½ year contract, Benoit Badiashile over 7½ years, Wesley Fofana 7 years and David Datro Fofana 6½-years.

FIFA regulations state player contracts should be a maximum of five years unless longer is allowed by the laws of the particular country – of which the UK is one.

But Uefa are now putting a five year limit on the length of time over which a player’s transfer fee can be spread.

Also, according to The Times, “From this month, Uefa has introduced a new element called ‘squad cost control’, where clubs will be limited to spending 70 per cent of their revenue in a calendar year on player wages, transfers and agents’ fees.

“Any income from selling players will allow clubs to spend more but transfer income will be averaged out over the previous six years.

“Uefa is easing the new limit in — with 90 per cent of the limit for this calendar year, 80 per cent for 2024 and 70 per cent from 2025.”

The rulings should be welcomed at Old Trafford and could put paid to some of Todd Boehly’s shenanigans at Chelsea.

However, as the five-year rule will only apply from the summer, signings Chelsea make in this window will still be allowed to be spread over a longer period.

Financial Fair Play in general has been United’s friend due to the club’s massive support and fanbase around the world.

The greater revenue the club can generate means that it seldom falls foul of FFP, although to date, rivals such as Barcelona, PSG, Chelsea and Manchester City have constantly found loopholes to avoid the rules anyway.

This particular one will now be closed, although potentially not before Chelsea hit the €500 million mark for incoming transfers this season.







Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.



Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.



Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.



