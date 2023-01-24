Wout Weghorst wants to stay at Manchester United beyond end of loan spell



Manchester United striker Wout Weghorst has voiced his desire to remain at Old Trafford beyond the end of his loan spell.

Weghorst cut short his temporary stay at Besiktas when United expressed their interest.

After a brief period of haggling between United, Burnley, and Besiktas, Erik ten Hag finally got his man.

The Dutch striker has shown positive glimpses in his first two games in a United shirt against Crystal Palace and Arsenal, although he admits more is needed from him.

Weghorst told AD via SportWitness that his primary responsibility is to score goals and that is what the manager brought him in for.

The 30-year-old also revealed that he’s aware of doubters who question his ability to be the man to lead United’s attack.

Weghorst said, “Of course (I want to stay), but first I have to make sure I can be of value to the team and this club.

“In the end, it’s very simple. As a striker, you are judged by goals. He (Erik ten Hag) indicated that attacking reinforcements were desirable.

“A striker, a number 9. Such a type was sought to add to the selection. And then it’s simple. The best plays. I have to force it to make minutes.”

The 19-capped Netherlands international backed himself to make his mark at United and is to determined to force his way to the top of the pecking order, despite competition from Anthony Martial up front.

He added that he’s scored goals at every club he’s been and that he will continue to do so at United.

Weghorst is sure the goals will come and will only worry when he starts missing the big chances created for him.







