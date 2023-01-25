Christian Eriksen “the conductor in midfield” as Man United ease past Nottingham Forest



Manchester United have a strong chance to go to Wembley after their 3-0 win against Nottingham Forest.

The Red Devils weathered Forest’s attacks and forward ventures in certain segments of the game to give themselves a commanding lead ahead of the second leg at Old Trafford.

In what was an attack-centred showing, United got an early lead through Marcus Rashford.

A second goal by Wout Weghorst just before the break saw United head down the tunnel with a comfortable cushion.

Bruno Fernandes sunk Forest’s chances of a comeback even further after his goal in the dying minutes of the game.

A player who did well but whose contributions may go under the radar is Christian Eriksen.

The Dane found himself on the end of some criticism after his showing against Arsenal but made amends tonight at the City Ground.

Eriksen partnered Casemiro to form the midfield pivot with Fernandes slightly ahead of them.

Eriksen had 87 touches of the ball in what was an all-round and comprehensive performance from him in the middle of the park.

The 30-year-old had an 87% pass accuracy from the 64 passes he completed during his time on the pitch.

Eriksen completed an incredible five long balls and made two key passes – a creative outlet.

The midfielder came close to scoring but was unfortunate as his shot hit the woodwork.

Christian Eriksen’s game by numbers vs. Forest: 87 touches

87% pass accuracy

64 passes completed

5 long balls completed

2 key passes

1 shot off the woodwork Moved the ball well. 🔄 pic.twitter.com/Qz24wMi4dy — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) January 25, 2023

Against Forest, Eriksen showed why he’s a valuable member of Ten Hag’s set-up. In certain instances when the team seemed to be struggling, it was his control and calm demeanour that helped United get back into the game and have a say in proceedings.

