Confirmed Man United XI vs Nottingham Forest: Raphael Varane misses out



Erik ten Hag has picked a strong starting XI for tonight’s Carabao Cup semi final against Notts Forest but Raphael Varane misses out, with Victor Lindelof replacing him.

Varane, along with Luke Shaw, is either rested or benched for precautionary reasons. Varane is named on the bench. Shaw is rested.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka continues at right back during Diogo Dalot’s absence. David de Gea is in goal.

Further up the pitch, the team looks more familiar, with Eriksen and Casemiro in defensive midfield, Bruno Fernandes in attacking midfield and Marcus Rashford and Antony on the wings.

Antony will be looking to impress after a couple of lacklustre performances which have been acknowledged by Ten Hag in the pre-match presser.

Wout Weghorst gets his third consecutive start up front in Antony Martial’s absence.

Joining Varane on the bench are Tom Heaton, Brandon Williams, Fred, Scott McTominay, Anthony Elanga, Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Facundo Pellistri.

There is no place in the squad for Harry Maguire, who is suspended.

Jadon Sancho still does not feature despite being back in full first team training.

It’s uncertain why Heaton continues to deputise for De Gea when Jack Butland has joined on loan from Crystal Palace.

This first leg of the semi-final at the City Ground is crucial if United want to rest tired legs in the second leg.

Presenting: your United XI for the #CarabaoCup semi-final first leg ✊#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 25, 2023







Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.



Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.



Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.



