Erik ten Hag hails Marcus Rashford after 3-0 semi final win against Nottingham Forest

Erik ten Hag was pleased with Manchester United’s semi final win over Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup.

United cruised to a comfortable 3-0 win in the first leg away at City Ground.

In his post-match interview, Ten Hag gave his views on his team’s performance.

“I’m happy with the performance and I think over 90 minutes we controlled it.”

However, the United boss was not happy with how his team reacted to Forest changing their tactics.

He spoke about how he wants his side to be more tactically intelligent and adapt as per the situation.

“There was one moment that could have changed the game, and that is where we need to improve, but overall we controlled it.”

“They changed the system, and we didn’t anticipate that. It can’t happen. That is still a moment where we have to learn and improve as a team if you want to be top. Those moments can’t happen.”

“We almost let them come into the game, and we can’t allow an opponent to get back into the game when we started so good. We dictated it, then in one moment, .it can change. We need to avoid that.”

Ten Hag went on to praise Marcus Rashford, who continued his goalscoring form with an outstanding solo goal.

“In this mood and with this spirit, he is unstoppable.”

“Be creative in the final third to do something in the final third, some crazy stuff, fantasy and adventure.”

“We already planned the Rashford sub. He did his game, he did his job.”