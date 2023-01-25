Erik ten Hag lifts lid on Marcus Rashford contract talks amidst Paris Saint-Germain approach



Erik ten Hag addressed questions over the future of Marcus Rashford in light of interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

The England forward has been in sensational form – arguably the best of his career – and has scored nine goals in his last nine appearances.

Speaking during the embargoed section of the pre-match press conference ahead of the Nottingham Forest match, the manager discussed the attention that form has drawn in Rashford.

“I hope all our players get an interest from clubs because it means we are doing a good job and the team is outperforming,” said Ten Hag as quoted by The Athletic. “That is what we are aiming for.

“But then I would say this is the best place to be because we want to construct the best team, firstly in England, then in Europe and the rest of the world.”

Rashford’s contract is set to expire at the end of next season, with the player yet to agree to new terms.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi confirmed in December that talks had taken place with Rashford’s representatives, with the Parisian giants keen to sign the United star on a free transfer.

At the time, Rashford’s contract was due to expire at the end of the current season, but United triggered a twelve-month extension clause in said deal, giving them another year before the player could be approached by foreign clubs to sign a pre-contract.

That has bought time to agree fresh terms.

“Talks between clubs and players are confidential,” Ten Hag said of the ongoing negotiations.

“I think he understands Manchester United is his club. But in this environment and this team I think he is playing his best football.

“He is improving, and that is about him because he is working on the good things, and he gives 100 per cent energy and he has a good plan.

“In this team, he can bring in his qualities. This team can help him be in the right positions to score goals. This team is constructed so that his qualities come in front, so I think he knows that he is important for us and if we want to get the success we want, we need him.”

Having endured a woeful campaign last term, Rashford has become one of the most threatening attacking players in the league this season.

It is likely that his form will secure him a huge offer from the United camp, one that will hopefully keep him t the club for many years to come.







