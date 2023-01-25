Goncalo Ramos closely watched by Manchester United says Fabrizio Romano



Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Manchester United are paying close attention to Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos.

The Portugal star caught the eye during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, becoming the youngest player since Pele to score a hattrick in the finals.

He has also enjoyed a fantastic campaign for his club, notching twelve goals in 15 appearances in the league.

And, while Romano has reiterated that United are unlikely to spend big this window, he includes him among the shortlist of players the club are considering to reinforce their forward line in the summer.

“As I always say, for Osimhen, Kane, Ramos… we have to wait for the summer. Nothing will happen now,” the reliable reporter said on his Daily Briefing.

“Manchester United are monitoring many strikers but nothing is concrete or advanced now; they sent their scouts to UCL games for Ramos, but at the moment there’s nothing else.”

While Victor Osimhen and Harry Kane have been floated as top targets elsewhere, detracting factors could make either of those players difficult to attain.

In Osimhen’s case, reports of a €140m asking price would likely put the Nigerian out of United’s reach even with serious investment.

Kane, meanwhile, has been reported as being open to staying at Tottenham Hotspur, even as his contract situation becomes more perilous for his club.

Ramos could provide a good alternative and is known to be a player admired by Erik ten Hag.

Energetic and hardworking, the Portuguese forward would be an ideal fit for the pressing game the manager is looking to impose at United.

He also provides an aerial threat, something evidently important to Ten Hag going by his acquisition of Wout Weghorst as a stop gap for the remainder of the current season.







