Lisandro Martinez praises brilliant attitude of Manchester United after semi final win v Nottingham Forest



Lisandro Martinez was elated after Manchester United’s 3-0 win against Nottingham Forest in the first leg of the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

The Red Devils dominated the game from the first minute and were deserving winners on the night.

Martinez was awarded Man of the Match after yet another flawless performance.

Licha collects his Player of the Match award 👏❤️ pic.twitter.com/zcNpMl0oWu — utdreport (@utdreport) January 25, 2023

The Argentine has been a revelation ever since joining United.

His ability to pass out from the back greatly enhances United’s ability to sustain attacks.

Martinez and Raphael Varane have formed a formidable pairing at the back for United.

In his post-match interview, the Argentine said:

“We never give up.”

“I’m really happy because we show discipline, we were very focused the whole game. We have to always play like this.”

“I’m really happy with the job of the team. We played so good today, but we still have many things to improve.”

United fans will be overjoyed at how quickly Martinez has adapted to the new environment in England.

At £47 million, he is already looking like a bargain deal!

There have been plenty of doubts regarding his height, but it is fair to say that he has shut everyone up with his exceptional performances for Man United.