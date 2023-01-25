Lisandro Martinez produces defensive masterclass in 3-0 win Carabao Cup win against Nottingham Forest



Manchester United beat Nottingham Forest by three goals to nil at the City ground in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final tie.

The team grabbed their goals through Marcus Rashford, Wout Weghorst and Bruno Fernandes.

In what was an authoritative showing that will give United a comfortable cushion heading into the second leg at Old Trafford, United had 68% possession to Forest’s 32%.

There was not much to separate the two sides in terms of shots. United had 15 shots, only two more than their opposition.

The Red Devils made 620 passes with a pass accuracy of 87%. Forest made 287 with a success rate of 73%.

One player who stood out in the win was Lisandro Martinez.

The Argentine had 199 touches of the ball to his name.

From the centre-back position where he partnered Victor Lindelof, Martinez completed an astronomic 95 passes.

He also had a magnificent 92% pass accuracy.

The World Cup winner was a rock at the back, from where he helped United get a clean sheet.

He won five tackles and made four crucial clearances. The 25-year-old was a dominant force in the air. He won three out of the four duels he was involved in aerially.

Martinez made two interceptions and one block. The defender’s incredible technical ability was on show again. He successfully pinged three balls to his teammates, one of which almost led to a goal when he found Fernandes inside the Forest box.

Lisandro Martinez’s game by numbers vs. Nottingham Forest: 119 touches

95 passes completed

92% pass accuracy

5 tackles won

4 clearances

3 long balls completed

3/4 aerial duels won

2 interceptions

1 block

Martinez’s performance against Forest showed why he is one of the team’s most important players. He seems to have recovered from his World Cup exploits with Argentina and is now a guaranteed starter again.

