Manchester United loanee Shola Shoretire impresses on Bolton Wanderers debut

Bolton Wanderers boss, Ian Evett, has praised Shola Shoretire‘s impact on his debut, after joining the club on loan until the end of the season.

As reported in the Manchester Evening News, Shoretire completed just over 70 mins on his first appearance for The Trotters.

The 18 year-old played his part in Bolton’s hard fought 1-0 win over Forest Green last night, impressing his new manager.

“That’s a full debut that he will remember. I’ve got to say the first 20, 25 minutes, some of the things he did was electric. The way he turned with the ball, some of his passes, some of his dribbling.” Evatt said after the game.

It wasn’t just Shoretire’s ability on the ball that impressed Evatt, with the Bolton boss also praising his work when his side didn’t have possession.

“But what was even more pleasing for us was the way he bought into the out-of-possession stuff. He was patient and waited for pressing triggers. He bought into that superbly well and I’m proud of him.” he said.

Evatt was left in no doubt that Shoretire will prove to be a great addition to his group and aid the club’s promotion push.

“You can see what he’s going to bring to us. We haven’t had a player like that yet and he’s going to be a really, really good player for us.” he said.

It is not the first time Evatt has been full of praise for Shoretire, hailing the youngster as a “360 degree player” after his cameo against Derby County at the weekend.

Bolton are currently well placed in League One, sitting nicely in the playoffs but eleven points away from Sheffield Wednesday, who occupy the automatic promotion spots, along with Plymouth.

If Shoretire could help fire The Trotter’s into the Championship, he would certainly catch Erik ten Hag’s eye.

The United boss is light in his options at centre-forward at present and Shoretire will be hoping to force his way into the Dutchman’s plans in the coming years.

Shoretire has made five first team appearances for United and holds the record for the youngest player to play for the club in European competition.







