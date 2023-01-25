Manchester United make January transfer u-turn as new plan to sign a forward emerges



Manchester United are still active in the January transfer window.

After Wout Weghirst’s arrival at Old Trafford, it was widely expected that United had concluded their business during the winter window.

A shortage of funds and a cash crunch amidst rampant debt and an imminent takeover have translated to Erik ten Hag needing more to spend on additions.

However, the United boss had made no secret of his desire to strengthen the squad, and he declared that the club would be alive to any opportunity that comes up.

According to The Mail, United are privately sticking to its stance that they are done in the market. However, they are firmly on the hunt for an attacking-minded acquisition.

The Mail reports, “Manchester United are still looking to add another forward on loan, despite landing Wout Weghorst on loan already from Championship side Burnley during the January transfer window.”

“There is no confirmed interest, and the club maintains their stance of no more business, although Sportsmail believes they are still looking.”

“A deal will only be viable if it is a loan deal with a small fee.”

Time is running out for club chiefs to bring in an extra body to help bolster Ten Hag’s squad.

There is less than a week remaining until the transfer window shuts.

The Red Devils have been linked to several names in the striker position. Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen and Benjamin Sesko are said to be high on the manager’s wishlist.

It’s unlikely that a deal for either option will happen in the remaining days. All would command significant transfer fees and weeks of negotiation to get a deal over the line.

