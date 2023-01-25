Manchester United target Martin Zubimendi interested in Premier League move



Manchester United target Martin Zubimendi prefers a transfer to the Premier League if he decides to move on from Real Sociedad this season.

Towards the end of last year, The Peoples Person reported that the club was interested in the midfielder.

Many clubs around Europe soon became interested in him, including teams from Italy, France, and Germany.

However, MundoDeportivo, a Spanish outlet, are reporting that the La Liga star prefers a move to England to play in the Premier League.

It was recently reported that Arsenal were showing an interest in Zubimendi but he rejected the contract for now as he wants to complete the season with his current club.

He has a release clause inserted into his contract at 60 million euros (£52m).

The defensive midfielder, who is only 23 years old, has been in fine form for Real Sociedad this season.

His side are currently in third place and are in a good place to finish inside the top four for the first time since the 2012-13 season.

Zubimendi would be a great fit for Man United and would suit Erik ten Hag’s current set up.

Casemiro is the most important defensive midfielder the club currently has, with Scott McTominay proving to be an unconvincing backup.

Zubimendi has the quality to push into the starting eleven and could well push into the defensive midfield role with the qualities he has.

A top four finish for Zubimendi might make United’s pursuit a little challenging, but Ten Hag will be hoping he has enough resources to convince sign the Spaniard.

With The Red Devils also in a comfortable position to finish inside the top four, Champions League qualification could be enough to see Zubimnedi join the club next season.







