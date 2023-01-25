Match report: Nottingham Forest 0 – 3 Manchester United

Manchester United have beaten Nottingham Forest 3-0 in the first leg of the semi-final of the Carabao Cup.

United began with an instant injection of pace within their style of play and Forest showed their nerves as they failed to deal with Fernandes in the box. Luckily for the hosts, United’s skipper couldn’t find a teammate to square it to.

United made the breakthrough in the opening five minutes and it was none other than Marcus Rashford who picked the ball up in his own half and ran down the left wing, cut inside two defenders to break into the box and found a gap by the near post.

Moments later and Antony had a chance to further extend the Reds’ lead but he couldn’t keep it on target.

At the other end and a good ball to Surridge gave Forest an opportunity but it was a good block and out for a corner.

Antony found a way through again but once more, he could not keep his shot on target.

A bit of pressure followed from Forest as they won a corner but it was dealt with well by the United defence, who headed it away from danger at the back post.

Against the run of play, Forest got an equaliser with a brilliant charge by Surridge and Gibbs-White, but luckily for the visitors it was ruled off for offside.

Forest’s tails were up though now and they surged forward again with Martinez forced into a diving header to prevent the goal. A corner ensued and after De Gea punched it away, Scarpa hit a side-footed volley which forced the United shot-stopper into a great save.

Scarpa showed his potential again, beating Wan-Bissaka for pace and getting a shot away that De Gea had to get down low to smother. It was a good spell from the home side and United would be lucky to hold onto this lead if they didn’t try to control the game a little better.

Johnson went on a brilliant run, sitting Martinez down with ease but after doing all that hard work, his shot is still on its way into space!

At the other end a brilliant bit of football from United lead Antony through one on one with the keeper but he made a vital block to deny the Brazilian who’s been heavily criticised of late.

As Forest were looking the better team, United managed to pounce. Casemiro found Antony on the edge of the box, central to the goal. He controlled it and struck it on the volley and it was a great save by the keeper but it was into the path of Weghorst who reacted quickly to get his first goal for the club.

In the second half a chance almost presented itself to Surridge but much to the relief of the travelling fans it didn’t trouble De Gea.

Antony played a good ball to his right where an on-rushing Weghorst was hungry for his second but it was well blocked by McKenna.

Forest weren’t giving up just yet though as Johnson found himself through the bulk of the defenders but Lindelof made a brilliant interception.

It was end to end as Eriksen rattled the crossbar and Rashford followed up from range but it was held by the keeper.

United were struggling with Forest’s pace and Gibbs-White found himself in a perfect position but his shot from range was thankfully off-target.

The intensity died off slightly with the introduction of subs from both sides.

Pellistri came on and brought down Neco Williams just outside the box but luckily for United the cross found the head of a visiting defender.

He redeemed himself moments later when he burst into the box trailing a ball but the keeper just beat him to it.

Pellistri was involved again just a minute after as he made a brilliant run, Williams thought he’d dealt with it but he put it into the path of Elanga who scooped it towards Fernades who came steaming in to make it three.

Team: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Martinez, Malacia, Casemiro, Eriksen (Fred 71), Antony (Pellistri 71), Fernandes, Rashford (Garnacho 57), Weghorst (Elanga 85)