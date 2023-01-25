Player ratings: Nottingham Forest 0-3 Man United



Manchester United beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 this evening in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi final. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 5.5 – Good save in the first half but poor distribution added unnecessary pressure.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 5.5 – After some really promising games, the old failings are getting set in again. Always drifting out of position, switching off and taking ages to get back. Did play better in the second half, perhaps Erik had a word at half time.

Victor Lindelof 7 – Was exposed a couple of times in the first half and wasn’t able to recover. Much, much better in the second.

Lisandro Martinez 6.5 – The stats say he did well, and the pundits, not convinced here that it was vintage Lisandro, but it was certainly OK.

Tyrell Malacia 8 – Defended very well. Ventured forward a few times and starting to master the underlap. Storming second half performance.

Christian Eriksen 7 – Kept things ticking nicely. Lovely shot that was unlucky to hit the woodwork.

Casemiro 4.5 – Poor outing from the Brazilian, although he was involved in the build-up to the second goal. Pickpocketed embarrassingly on the hour. Some shocking passing.

Antony 6.5 – Better than recent performances without quite hitting the high notes. Excellent assist for Weghorst goal and a couple of good efforts himself. Still has a tendency to slow down attacks by not releasing the ball quickly enough.

Bruno Fernandes 7 – Involved in everything, infuriating at times, brilliant at others. The goal won us over in the end.

Marcus Rashford 8 – Unstoppable and world class at the moment.

Wout Weghost 8 – Worked hard, did his job well and scored a good goal.

Substitutes

Alejandro Garnacho 6 – Nothing really came off for him today.

Fred 6 – Didn’t notice him much.

Facundo Pellistri 6 – Mixed 20 minutes. Put in a nice cross and nearly scored, but lost possession in a dangerous area and gave away a dangerous free kick.

Anthony Elanga 7 – Got a lovely assist for Bruno’s goal. Hopefully that will lift his form.