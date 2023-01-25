Real Betis winger Luiz Henrique attracting interest from Man United and Arsenal



Manchester United could be set to hijack Aston Villa’s move for Real Betis star Luiz Henrique.

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, the Red Devils, along with Arsenal and Aston Villa, are keeping a keen eye on the Brazilian winger.

The left-footed attacker only joined Betis from Fluminense in the summer but has taken to European football like a duck to water.

He has put in spectacular displays against the likes of FC Barcelona and Osasuna, impressing in high pressure knockout matches in the Super Cup and Copa del Rey respectively.

Henrique currently has a release clause of around €100m, however Betis are thought to be willing to part with the player for less than that sum in the summer, having only paid €8m rising to €13m for his services.

There is more than a little déjà vu for United fans here, with midfield target Enzo Fernandez having been signed by Benfica for a similar price and, after an incredibly short turnaround, seeing his value skyrocket.

It is unknown whether the Red Devils were following Henrique during his time in South America, although they most certainly were looking to acquire a certain Brazilian left-footed right winger.

Antony signed for the club late in the window for around €100m, with his performances receiving mixed responses during his short time at Old Trafford.

While he is United’s second joint top goalscorer this season, critics have argued that his lack of directness has hampered his team’s ability to create high-quality chances.

Whether or not the former Ajax star comes good, Henrique would make a certain amount of sense for Erik ten Hag.

The manager clearly like this type of player, preferring a left-footer on the right side of his attack. Like Antony, Henrique is a silky dribbler and relentless presser, which could potentially allow the two to rotate effectively.

However, it is highly unlikely that United would do business at anywhere near Luiz Henrique’s release clause, having spent huge fees on right wingers two summers running.

Should that price come down – and down by rather a lot – this could be one to watch for the summer.







