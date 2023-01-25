Victor Osimhen’s valuation means he is no longer the top target for Manchester United



It is widely known that Manchester United need to strengthen up front ahead of next season if the team is to kick on and keep progressing in the right direction.

So far, new manager Erik ten Hag has done a terrific job as he has got his team playing an attractive brand of football and they are the only Premier League outfit to be fighting on all four fronts.

However, two disappointing results last week have dampened the mood and brought things into perspective. Despite the improvements, United lack a proper goalscorer.

Striker required next season

Anthony Martial‘s pre-season promise has fizzled out and the Frenchman spends more time out due to injury than play in games.

Wout Weghorst arrived on loan in January but he is only a stop-gap solution and he is yet to open his account after two games.

News #Osimhen: He is still on the list of #MUFC but no longer the top transfer target in summer. Biggest problem: Too expensive! Neapel wants more than €100m. Been told: Man Utd board is not willing to pay that price and is therefore looking for cheaper solutions. @SkySportDE 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/j4zTtblwrq — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 23, 2023

The Red Devils have shortlisted a few elite strikers that they will be looking at next summer and the list includes the likes of Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen, Benjamin Sesko and Dusan Vlahovic.

Napoli star Osimhen is a man in demand with Real Madrid also chasing his signature and he is expected to cost around €140million.

And Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sports has now revealed that due to his gigantic price tag, the Serie A top-scorer is no longer the top priority for Ten Hag.

Osimhen price could force United to look elsewhere

“He is still on the list of #MUFC but no longer the top transfer target in summer. Biggest problem: Too expensive! Napoli wants more than €100m. Been told: Man Utd board is not willing to pay that price and is therefore looking for cheaper solutions,” he tweeted.

Ten Hag wants to work with a pacey striker but he is willing to adapt considering the prices being bandied about.

Kane is likely to cost less than €100 million and with his sights firmly set on breaking the Premier League goals record, a move to United could be a tempting proposal.

United are likely to be linked with strikers galore next summer. Ten Hag and the club have to carefully make their choice and that finally put and end to their fancy for stop-gap solutions going forward.



