Video: Troy Deeney reveals details of interesting phone call with Harry Maguire’s agent



Former Watford captain Troy Deeney has claimed that Harry Maguire‘s agent phoned him after he criticised the United skipper on the radio.

Since Maguire moved from Leicester to Old Trafford in an £80m deal, he has endured a troubled period.

United’s misfortunes in the past have been largely attributed to the English defender who has failed to live up to his huge price tag.

Deeney revealed that he went on talkSPORT and questioned Maguire’s leadership qualities on air.

The Birmingham City man added that afterwards, he received a call from Maguire’s agent, Kenneth Shepherd.

Speaking on Fozcast, Deeney said, “I was speaking [on talkSport] about the leadership, about Harry Maguire, about David De Gea – about all the senior guys, why is it always Paul Pogba because it was always him getting battered early doors. That’s all I said.”

“I picked it up. It’s Harry Maguire‘s agent, ‘You can’t do this, you can’t do that. You wouldn’t say it to Harry’s face. And I was like ‘hold on, one second, let’s rewind. I have said this, I didn’t say that. I would say it to Harry’s face because I’ve got no problem. ’”

Deeney added that he called Maguire.

The United man disclosed that he had no knowledge of what had happened and did not know his agent took such a hostile approach.

Deeney remarked, “I phoned the agent back saying: Listen, mate, please don’t phone me giving it the big’un because I’m not that guy and you’re going to have a problem you don’t want.”

It was after Deeney became confrontational that Maguire’s agent took a step back and confessed his client’s camp was under a lot of pressure and that they were taking blows from multiple fronts.

Deeney opined that a younger version of him would have probably adopted a more aggressive tone with the agent, but he eventually let it go.







