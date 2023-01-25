Wout Weghorst delighted after scoring his first goal for Manchester United



Wout Weghorst shared his thoughts after a resounding 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the semi finals of the Carabao Cup.

The Dutchman scored his first goal when he tapped in the rebound to Antony’s shot.

Weghorst had a great game and was tidy with the ball.

He had a staggering 100% pass accuracy and was excellent in possession.

We could finally understand why Erik ten Hag decided to get him on loan as a short-term option.

In his post-match interview, he said:

🗣 "It's always special." Wout Weghorst on scoring his first goal for Manchester United ✅ pic.twitter.com/yZjai1kgLY — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 25, 2023

“A great night for us. A great result and, of course, after this first match, victory is a really good chance to get to the final.”

“It’s always special, and you want to score goals. You prefer to have this first one as quick as possible, so I was really happy. I think it was an important moment also. It gave us a good feeling at the break.”

“We started well and had a great goal. We didn’t have the control like we wanted it and made it too much up and down after. We were lucky their goal was disallowed then to make it 2-0 before half-time was important.”

“I just turned to the goal hoping for a rebound, and it came exactly like this. It was nice.”

“We were not happy with the way we had played in the first half; we wanted more control. That’s something we did in the second half, and the 3-0 at the end made it even better.”