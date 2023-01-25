Wout Weghorst stuns for Manchester United in 3-0 Carabao Cup win against Nottingham Forest



Manchester United have taken a huge step toward a trip to Wembley after their dominant win against Nottingham Forest.

United won 3-0 in the first leg of the tie and will take the commanding lead to Old Trafford when they host Forest again in a few days.

Marcus Rashford shed first blood in the 6th minute. He embarked on a brilliant run and beat two defenders before firing a shot into the back of the net.

Wout Weghorst scored United’s second and his first at his new club.

Bruno Fernandes sealed United’s win late into the second half with another superb finish.

There were many standout performers. One who stood head and shoulders above the rest, especially in attack, was Weghorst.

The Dutchman started his third game in a row and came up with a good performance.

Weghorst had an awesome 100% pass accuracy.

He registered 30 touches of the ball in the period he was on the pitch before being brought off for Anthony Elanga.

Weghorst completed 20 passes, most of which came when he dropped deep to receive the ball and hold it before bringing his teammates into play.

The 30-year-old won 100% of his duels. He also completed one long ball – his only attempt during the game.

Weghorst was clinical. From the one shot on target he had, he made it count and made sure the ball rippled the Forest net.

First of many? 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/Foml9rUbrv — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) January 25, 2023

Certainly, the goalscorer seems to be finding his feet at the club. Tonight, he showed what he can do and displayed to supporters why Ten Hag was keen on him.

