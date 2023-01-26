Amadou Haidara: Manchester United monitoring RB Leipzig midfielder for summer transfer

Manchester United are reportedly interested in RB Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara.

According to The Independent, Brighton have had a bid rejected by Leipzig for Haidara.

The Seagulls are said to be keen on Haidara in case Moises Caicedo leaves this January.

Caicedo has attracted interest from Chelsea.

Leipzig are reluctant Haidara to sell as they would not be able to find a replacement in such a short span of time.

The report goes on to say:

“The 24-year-old midfielder also has a clause in his contract that he can leave in the summer, and it is anticipated there could be more interest from Champions League clubs in the summer.”

“Meanwhile, Liverpool and Manchester United have looked at Haidara in the past, but any revived interest is only likely to come at the end of the season.”

“The Mali international would be open to a move to Brighton now but respects Leipzig’s decision as they lie second in the Bundesliga, just four points behind Bayern Munich.”

Haidara would be an excellent addition to United’s midfield.

He is quick, tenacious and tailor-made for the Premier League.

It is to be seen whether United move for him, or opt for another option.



