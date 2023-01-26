Dean Henderson in wild celebration after Man United conceded against Nottingham Forest



Manchester United loanee Dean Henderson took part in momentary wild celebrations after Nottingham Forest scored against his parent club.

Marcus Rashford gave United the lead in the 6th minute and it looked like the away side was set to enjoy a comfortable night at the City Ground.

Steve Cooper’s men however steadily got back into the game and gave United something to think about.

Forest made attacking ventures inside United territory and came close on a few occasions.

With the score still at 1-0 in United’s favour, Forest broke on the counter and rushed multiple bodies forward as they tried to catch their opposition in transition.

A Forest player found the back of the net with a superb finish into the bottom right corner.

The City ground broke into celebrations after what seemed like the equalizer and the fans were joined by Forest stars including Morgan Gibbs-White, who mockingly did the Cristiano Ronaldo “sleeping” celebration.

Unluckily for them and fortunately for United, VAR came to the rescue and found the goalscorer was offside and so the goal was ruled out.

They really did the Ronaldo celebration for it to be cancelled out by VAR 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/KTbvVBVHRi — george (@StokeyyG2) January 25, 2023

United were spared from embarrassment and proceeded to win the game by three goals to nil and effectively put the tie to bed.

According to The Manchester Evening News reporter Samuel Luckhurst, Henderson participated in the delirious celebrations.

Luckhurst wrote, “No goal but that’s dreadful from Manchester United and typical of their inability to ‘kill’ teams.”

“Henderson was restrained by the dugout.”

No goal but that's dreadful from #mufc and typical of their inability to 'kill' teams. Henderson was restrained by the dugout. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) January 25, 2023

Henderson has a fractious relationship with the United fanbase. He has spoken against his parent club and slammed them in public a few times since joining Forest.







Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.



Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.



Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.



