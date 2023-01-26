Italian transfer expert says Victor Osimhen to Man United “could happen” as other English clubs circle



Manchester United is a possible destination for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

Over recent weeks the Nigerian has emerged as a legitimate target for Erik ten Hag as he intensifies his pursuit of a reliable goalscorer to come in during the summer transfer window.

Alongside Osimhen, Harry Kane and Benjamin Sesko are the other names on United’s list.

Fabrizio Romano recently gave an update on Osimhen and said that his arrival at Old Trafford is possible, but he will command a significant transfer fee.

United will also have to ward off competition from Real Madrid for Osimhen.

According to Italian journalist and transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio, Napoli are likely to let Osimhen leave if they win the Scudetto.

Gli Azzurri are currently top of the Serie A standings with a 12-point gap between themselves and second-placed AC Milan.

Di Marzio told SoccerNews.nl, “I don’t think any of these transfers [Kane, Osimhen or Sesko] will get through in the winter transfer window.”

“But I wouldn’t be surprised if United play Victor Osimhen in the summer because they wanted to sign him ahead of this season.”

“They [Osimhen’s skills and ability] are great. And if Napoli wins Serie A this season, my expectation is that they will let him go.”

As per Di Marzio, it will, however, be costly for the Red Devils to lure Osimhen from the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

United will have to pay €120m for him.

Di Marzio adds that several Premier League clubs have the 24-year-old on their radar beyond United and would be willing to part with the figure Napoli quote for the goalscorer.

