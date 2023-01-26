Manchester United fans draw support from suprise ally as pressure mounts on Glazers to sell up



Manchester United and Liverpool fans have joined hands to call on the government to introduce stricter ownership rules.

Both FSG and the Glazer family put Liverpool and United, respectively, on the market, with the American owners looking to exit from the English football scene.

The Red Devils have already attracted potential buyers. Sir Jim Ratcliffe publicly declared that he would be in the running to take over at his boyhood club.

In the coming days, interest in United is also expected to come from Asia, the Middle East and the USA.

Liverpool are yet to become the subject of substantial interest, and it’s been widely reported FSG are more inclined towards selling a minority stake which would leave them in control at Anfield.

Fan groups for the respective clubs have urged the government to implement measures to protect the two clubs. As per the Manchester United Supporters Trust (M.U.S.T) and Spirit of Shankly (SoS), United and Liverpool are important cultural heritage assets that should be taken care of to avoid falling into the wrong hands.

This unlikely union between United and Liverpool is significant considering the hostilities harboured for each other between the two fanbases.

A joint statement issued by M.U.S.T and SOS read, “By common consent, our clubs are the biggest in English football and, with a combined worldwide fanbase of over 200 million people, they are widely recognised global institutions – in fact perhaps two of the most well-known British institutions worldwide.”

“That global profile will likely attract many potential bidders, including some whose primary motivations may not respect either the cultural heritage of our clubs or the values and interests of supporters. We think that should be a matter of importance to the Government.”

“Just as the Government would not allow our most important cultural or heritage assets to fall into unfit or improper hands, it should not allow our football clubs to do so either.”

The two supporters group have expressed their support for a new independent football regulator.

There is, however, fear that this regulation may come too late for United and Liverpool.

