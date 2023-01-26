Manchester United to battle Chelsea and Newcastle United for Denzel Dumfries?



Denzel Dumfries’ agent is in England for discussions over move to the Premier League for her client, with Manchester United, Chelsea, and Newcastle United all in the frame.

The Inter Milan wingback is, according to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato, keen on a move to England’s top division.

While a move during the winter window is deemed unlikely, it is thought that the Netherlands star would be available in the summer.

Chelsea are thought to be in the advanced stages of their negotiations for Lyon fullback Malo Gusto, although as reported by The Peoples Person, United are looking to convince the player to wait until the summer, when they will be able to make their move.

A situation might arise whereby the loser of that race ends up in a battle with Newcastle for Dumfries.

The Serie A star is said to be valued at around €50m by his club, although that seems to be a laughable figure given the player’s lacklustre performances for Inter this season.

He began the campaign in mixed form before heading out to Qatar with the Dutch National Team.

There, he put in a few very suspect performances and one great one against the USA, where he provided two assists and got himself onto the scoresheet.

He returned to Milan unfit and has barely featured since, coinciding with the Nerazzuri’s best form of the season.

There are a number of ways in which Dumfries can be effective: he is quick, strong, and good in the air.

But he is also poor on the ball, unable to dribble or pass with any sort of consistency.

If Ten Hag was looking to replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka with a similar type of player, Dumfries would probably make a lot of sense.

As it is, the speculation over Wan-Bissaka’s future is largely a result of the former Crystal Palace man’s perceived weaknesses in possession.

Given all of that, it would be a surprise to see Manchester United pursue Denzel Dumfries, particularly at that price point.







