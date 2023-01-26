Manchester United working on loan exits for club’s youngsters as transfer deadline day nears



Manchester United are working hard to arrange loan deals for some of their academy stars.

Several of the club’s youngsters are in line to leave Old Trafford before deadline day next Tuesday.

United coaches and club chiefs are keen for these players to go out and play significant first-team minutes elsewhere and gain valuable experience.

The Manchester Evening News reports, “Talks are underway over a number of potential exits, with an emphasis on matching players with a club where they will get regular playing time in the second half of the season.”

“Charlie McNeill is one player keen on a loan exit amid interest from both League One and League Two clubs.”

“Those close to McNeill have made it clear that his decision will be based on who can guarantee him meaningful minutes over the final months of the season, rather than the level they are at.”

Beyond McNeill, United also want defensive duo Di’Shon Bernard and Bjorn Hardley to leave the club on loan before the winter transfer window shuts on Tuesday.

The club is adamant that they have no interest in loaning out Bernard and Hardley to join teams where they are not guaranteed to play regularly.

One academy player who is likely to stay despite there being massive interest in his services is Zidane Iqbal.

Richard Fay relays that Iqbal is now seen as a senior squad member and a player Erik ten Hag can rely on when the need arises.

Ten Hag is reluctant to let Iqbal leave and be left with an even thinner squad.

There is a belief that the Iraqi will play a role in the first team over the coming weeks.







