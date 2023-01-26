Marcus Rashford nominated for the Premier League Player of the Month Award



Marcus Rashford has been nominated for the Premier League Player of the Month Award for January, following his excellent performances for Manchester United.

The England star has scored ten times in as many outings across all competitions since returning from the Qatar World Cup.

He is undoubtedly the in-form player in the country, and that form has been just as impressive in the Premier League.

In January, he has scored in every match bar one – against Crystal Palace – scoring the final goal in a 3-0 win against Bournemouth to start the calendar year.

He was decisive in converting Alejandro Garnacho’s cross to score the winner against Manchester City the weekend before last.

Rashford’s final goal of the month was a spectacular long-range driven shot to beat Aaron Ramsdale at the Emirates Stadium.

Throughout, he has been a talismanic figure at Old Trafford, becoming every bit the player United’s coaching staff had hoped he would during his time in the academy.

United fans will certainly be hoping Rashford can continue his exceptional run for the remainder of the season, with the Red Devils the only top division side still competing on four front.

This would be the forward’s second Player of the Month award should he prove to be successful, have already received the acclaim for his September performances.

He faces competition from Dan Burn, Riyad Mahrez, Brennan Johnson, Solly March, David Raya, and Bukayo Saka for January’s award.

It is testament to the fine work Erik ten Hag has done in helping Rashford to get back to his best after a miserable outing last season.

Many were ready to write Marcus Rashford off after United’s difficult campaign under Ralf Rangnick but have now witnessed the young man playing the best football of his career.

With Manchester United locked in contract negotiations with the player, fans will be hoping an agreement with the star player is reached sooner rather than later.

