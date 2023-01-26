Roy Keane hails the impact of Casemiro at Old Trafford

Roy Keane has hailed the impact of Casemiro, since his arrival from Real Madrid in the summer.

As reported in the Daily Mail, Keane feels the Brazilian has quickly become one of the first names on Erik ten Hag’s team sheet.

The former United captain knows all about playing the Casemiro role, having played 480 times in a trophy-laden career at Old Trafford.

Speaking on Sky Sports before United’s Carabao Cup semi final, Keane praised Casemiro’s attitude and says he presence on the pitch is getting the best out of his teammates

“He’s a big personality, he’s won the big trophies before. Big strong boy, big personality – he makes the players around him better, that’s what great players do.” he said

Keane went on to say he feels the absence of Casemiro makes the team significantly weaker, highlighted in the weekends defeat at The Emirates, underlining his importance to the team

“He’s a huge player for them. We obviously saw at the weekend when he wasn’t playing (how he was missed). Sometimes you realise how good a player he is when he’s not in the team.” he said

Casemiro’s quality on the ball and ability to affect games, has also impressed Keane.

“He affects games, is obviously very good defensively and pretty good on the ball, let me tell you… He’s very good at making passes and he’s got a few goals, which is a huge bonus” he said.

Keane’s sentiments are widely echoed by United fans who have taken the Brazilian to their hearts since his arrival.

Casemiro’s level of performance has highlighted just how much United have missed a player of that quality in the middle of the park, since the retirement of Keane’s replacement, Michael Carrick.

Ten Hag is well aware of the importance of the former Real Madrid man, who will play a key role in any success United are to have this season.

United are still fighting on four fronts and have one foot in the Carabao Cup final, after sweeping Nottingham Forest aside in the first leg of the semi last night, taking a 3 goal lead to Old Trafford next Wednesday.