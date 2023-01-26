Video: Incredible Marcus Rashford strike nominated for January Goal of the Month award



Marcus Rashford‘s sublime goal against Arsenal has been nominated for the Premier League’s January Goal of the Month award.

Rashford opened the scoring at the Emirates with the super goal to give United the lead.

The Englishman received a simple pass from Bruno Fernandes before chopping Thomas Partey with a wonderful piece of skill.

Rashford then put his right foot through the ball and sent a ferocious shot into the back of the Arsenal net beyond the reach of a diving Aaron Ramsdale.

Rashford will face competition to clinch the award from some of the Premier League’s other in-form stars, including Bukayo Saka, who also scored in the same match as Rashford.

Alongside Rashford and Saka, Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Brighton trio Kaoru Mitoma, Danny Welbeck and Solly March were also nominated.

Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise is also in contention after his magnificent last-minute free-kick effort against United at Selhurst Park.

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ forward Daniel Podence rounds off the list.

🚨 The January GOTM nominees are in! 8️⃣ 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐛𝐥𝐞 goals to kick off 2023, but only one can win the #Budweiser @PremierLeague Goal of the Month 🏆⚽️ Who are you voting for 👇🤔 pic.twitter.com/8jcBTWHgnd — Budweiser Football (@budfootball) January 26, 2023

Rashford was also nominated for the Premier League’s January Player of the Month accolade.

These recognitions are a vindication of the fruitful spell the 25-year-old has experienced. The winger was again on target yesterday night as his side beat Forest by three goals to nil.

Rashford came up with another inspired moment to give the Red Devils the lead at the City Ground.

Erik ten Hag was full of praise for Rashford after the win against Nottingham Forest. He said, “He [Rashford] is actually unstoppable when he’s in this mood, this spirit and focus.”

“He needs to keep going and to keep his focus. Football form is a thin line and don’t drop off. We all hope he can stay there.”

🚨 Ten Hag on Marcus Rashford: "He is actually unstoppable when he's in this mood, this spirit and focus. He needs to keep going and to keep his focus. Football form is a thin line and don't drop off. We all hope he can stay there." #MUFC 🔴✅ — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) January 26, 2023

With games coming in thick and fast, Rashford will have a big say on how United fare in the coming weeks.







