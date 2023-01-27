Manchester United considering permanent Wout Weghorst transfer stance



Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol claims that Manchester United are already considering a permanent deal for Wout Weghorst.

The towering centre forward is currently on loan from Burnley, having cut short his spell at Besiktas to play at Old Trafford.

And the Red Devils are said to already be very impressed with Weghorst after only a couple of weeks at the club.

“I’m told that Manchester United are delighted with how Wout Weghorst has settled in,” Solhekol told the Sky Sports transfer show.

“A lot of people were surprised when they made a move for him, but Erik ten Hag felt a player of Weghorst’s profile was needed at the club.

“We all know that he signed on loan until the summer, and the sense I get from what the player himself said yesterday is that he wants to stay as long as possible and he is doing everything right at the moment.

“United are delighted with what he is doing both on and off the pitch and I’m told he is a model professional. Even though they are looking to sign a No 9 in the summer, he may well be kept on in any case.”

The Peoples Person went into detail on the professionalism and work ethic of Weghorst prior to his signing for the club, and it appears as though those expectations are proving to be sound.

His attitude and intensity are plain to see on the pitch, with the former Wolfsburg striker pressing relentless in all three matches he has played in so far.

The goal against Nottingham Forest will hopefully be the first of many, with Weghorst showing a poacher’s instincts to react quickest to the rebound.

If he continues with his positive energy on and off the pitch, there is no reason United would not be interested in keeping him at Old Trafford.

Weghorst is certainly hoping that an offer does come in, although he is well aware that he has work to do in order to earn it.

It may end up being an interesting case of catch twenty-two regarding a permanent deal, however.

As reported by The Peoples Person, United did not inherit the 10m option to buy that was present for Besiktas when they took over Weghorst’s loan deal.

That could end up making it difficult for the Red Devils to sign him should he exceed expectations during his temporary deal.

The better he plays; the more money Burnley will want.







