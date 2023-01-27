Manchester United target Moises Caicedo subject of £60m Arsenal bid



Manchester United target Moises Caicedo has been subject to a £60m bid from Arsenal, but Brighton and Hove Albion have rejected it.

Sky Sports News have reported that the bid was turned down out of hand and – while Arsenal are deciding whether or not to improve their offer – the Seagulls are keen to hold on to Caicedo until the end of the season.

The Colombian has been in excellent form this season, becoming widely regarded as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

His season began with a showstopping display at Old Trafford during Brighton’s 2-1 win and, shortly afterwards, he was heavily linked with a move to the Red Devils.

United signed Casemiro to strengthen their midfield instead, with the Brazilian fast becoming a key player under Erik ten Hag.

But Caicedo has shown incredible ability as a box-to-box midfielder under Roberto de Zerbi, with his incisive passing and dribbling skill impressing.

That would mean the player could work well alongside Casemiro as a number eight whilst also providing cover in defensive midfield.

With Eriksen and Casemiro forced to play practically every match given the poor quality of United’s backup players, a third top class midfielder is needed to stave off the fatigue which has become a theme this season.

Man United do not have the funds to pursue Caicedo in this window, but are thought to be monitoring his situation still, opening the door to a potential bid in the summer.

De Zerbi seems resigned to losing the dynamic midfielder but insists that the Colombia star will remain at the Amex Stadium for the remainder of the season.

Last week the manager said of Caicedo, “The best solution is that he finishes the season with us and in the summer he changes teams.”

United are sure to be in the frame for his signature in the summer, provided Arsenal do not succeed in testing Brighton’s resolve before Wednesday.

The transfer window slams shut at 11pm GMT on Tuesday January 31st.







