Bayern Munich continuing to look at Manchester United target Harry Kane



Bayern Munich remain optimistic about signing Manchester United target Harry Kane at the end of the season.

It will no doubt be decision time for the striker who will be eager for silverware during the prime of his career.

The Peoples Person recently reported that Man United had an interest in signing the striker during the summer transfer window.

However, Kane is expected to stay at his club to try and break the appearance record while playing for one club.

Christian Falk via Caught Offside, reports on the latest news surrounding Kane to Bayern Munich.

He mentions that the German giants will only chase him if he doesn’t sign a new contract at the end of the season.

Spurs are expected to offer him a new deal as he enters the final year of his contract next season.

Bayern are aware that English players typically don’t want to leave the United Kingdom and that Kane does want to break some records in the Premier League.

However, they continue to be ‘optimistic’ as they try and secure the Man United target before any other club shows a significant interest.

It will be an important time for Kane this summer as he decides whether he wants to win silverware at another club or become a Tottenham legend.

It is highly likely that he will never win a trophy if he continues at his current club.

However, with Antonio Conte, a serial winner in charge, he could be in with a shout at winning something soon.

United could look at other solutions for the forward position in the summer as they look for long-term targets to fill the role for a number of years.

Erik ten Hag’s focus for this season is trying to secure silverware, which would be the first time since 2017 that the club has won a competition.







