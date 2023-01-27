Bruno Fernandes impressive injury record since joining Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes has been one of only a few success stories in the transfer market for Manchester United over the past decade.

Fernandes’ output has had a major impact at Old Trafford since his arrival but his availability for matches might be the most impressive stat of all.

Bruno has missed just two days through injury or illness in his two calendar years at the club.

🚨🚨| Bruno Fernandes has missed just TWO days because of an injury (illness) in his entire #mufc career. 😳 Always being fit is an underrated attribute for elite footballers like him. Our captain. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/bmsyw0msvs — centredevils. (@centredevils) January 27, 2023

This is an astonishing record given the intensity and sheer volume of games United are involved in, and testament to Bruno’s commitment during his time at United.

Fernandes is currently vice captain at the club and, given first choice skipper Harry maguires struggles, Bruno has led the team out for the majority of the season so far.

It’s expected he will step into the role of club captain should Maguire move on at the end of the season, with statistics like this underlining just why.

Fernandes has been a mainstay in the side since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer signed him from Sporting Lisbon for a fee of £46 million in January of 2020.

Bruno has played 155 times, scoring 56 goals since his arrival, winning the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year trophy in his first campaign.

Erik ten Hag will be hoping Fernandes can continue his incredible clean bill of health until the end of the season, with games coming thick and fast for United.

The only thing missing from Fernandes’ time at the club is a trophy – something he will be desperate to put right this campaign.

Bruno and his teammates are still fighting on four fronts and face 9 games in the next 30 days, starting with the FA Cup 4th Round tie against Reading tomorrow.







