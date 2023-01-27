Charlie Savage moves to Forest Green on loan from Manchester United



Charlie Savage has completed his loan move from Manchester United to Forest Green, where he will spend the remainder of the season.

As previously reported by The Peoples Person, the Welshman underwent his medical on Wednesday.

At that point, all of the finer details had already been completed, and the loan has now been confirmed.

Savage impressed out on tour in preseason and was a second-half substitute during the Red Devils’ 4-0 mauling of Liverpool in the Bangkok Centenary Cup.

He showed maturity and composure in that affair, even when up against Liverpool’s senior midfielders, with the likes of Fabinho failing to get near him.

Savage’s partnership with Zidane Iqbal, who may also go out on loan before the transfer window closes on Tuesday, has been a strong one, and the pair came up through the academy ranks together.

The midfielder was keen to leave on loan in search of first-team football in order to aid his development.

It will be a difficult environment to walk into for the youngster, with Forest Green rock bottom of the table.

The newly promoted side, who appointed Duncan Ferguson as manager only yesterday, have struggled so far this season and will be hoping that their new midfielder can help shift the balance.

However Forest Green fare during the second half of their campaign, Erik ten Hag will be keeping a sharp eye on the promising young talent.

Charlie Savage will likely link up with the Manchester United first team for preseason in the summer, where he can once again aim to impress.

Until then he will seek to strive in the cauldron of EFL League One.







