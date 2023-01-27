Dani Olmo set for new contract, but release clause keeps Man United on alert



Manchester United stand a good chance of signing Dani Olmo from RB Leipzig, despite interest from FC Barcelona and Real Madrid.

That is according to journalist Christian Falk, who insists that any move will have to come in the summer, with the player unavailable for a January transfer.

The Spaniard is out of contract at the end of next season, and Leipzip are thought to be locked in negotiations to extend their star’s deal.

As part of those talks, Olmo is likely to push for a release clause, which his club are happy to oblige.

Falk claims that any new contract signed by the Bundesliga playmaker is likely to have two different release clauses.

A standard release clause of up to €75m will sit alongside a separate clause worth €60m, with the latter only applicable to La Liga clubs.

That heavily suggests that Olmo’s preference is to return to Spain, with the La Masia graduate having been linked with a return to Barcelona since his days at Dinamo Zagreb.

With Madrid also on the prowl, Olmo is sure to have options on the Iberian peninsula, but United are still in with a shout of tempting him to the Premier League, reports Falk.

The Leipzig midfielder has been in good form this season, recording two goals and four assists in nine Bundesliga starts.

A fine dribbler and creative passer, Olmo would add to Manchester United’s ability to progress the ball up the pitch, while his impressive work rate would suit Erik ten Hag’s counterpressing strategy.

Capable of playing in midfielder, as a false nine, or on either flank, he is perhaps at his best in the number ten position, and such versatility would be a boost to the Red Devils.

At the quoted price of €75m however, it is unlikely that United will see Olmo as a priority. The club’s marquee signing in the summer, should one occur, will likely be a striker.

Unless Ten Hag opts to use a false nine fulltime next season, it would be hard to justify such a transfer fee, and the Dutchman has been known to favour a genuine number nine when given the chance.







