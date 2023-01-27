Dean Henderson could return sooner than expected for Nottingham Forest



Dean Henderson could be in line for a speedy recovery after the Manchester United loanee sustained a thigh problem whilst playing for Nottingham Forest.

Earlier reports suggested that the goalkeeper could miss up to six seeks due to a grade two tear in his thigh.

This even prompted Forest to assess their options in the transfer market, with Wayne Henessey failing to impress in Henderson’s stead.

The Midlands club have already made an incredible 24 signings this season, and looked set to add another between the sticks in their bid to stay in the Premier League.

An ambitious move for Keylor Navas of Paris Saint-Germain was suggested, although those plans have now been shelved.

According to The Independent, Henderson could return to action as earlier as February 11th.

That would see the United academy graduate sit out just one more league game.

He would then be able to help his team take on Fulham, another newly promoted side.

Henderson has been a key player at the City Ground, keeping clean sheets in three of his last five outings in the Premier League.

He also performed heroically in Forest’s Carabao Cup tie against Wolverhampton Wanderers, saving two penalties in the shootout.

During the first leg of the semi-final against Man United, Henderson had to be restrained by the Forest dugout after the home side put the ball in the net.

Such an attitude towards his parent club means Henderson is unlikely to play for the Red Devils again, but United fans will be hoping the keeper is fit and firing as soon as possible.

Premier League proven English goalkeepers cost a pretty penny, and Manchester United will surely be hoping Dean Henderson’s sale will significantly add to their summer budget as they continue to rebuild under Erik ten Hag.







