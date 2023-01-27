Erik ten Hag says “I’m not Harry Potter” about Marcus Rashford’s resurgence



Erik ten Hag says he is “not Harry Potter” when asked about Marcus Rashford‘s transformation.

Speaking at the pre-match pres conference ahead of tomorrow’s FA Cup clash with Reading, the manager was asked about his role in the England star’s resurgence.

“I’m not Harry Potter,” he said.

“It’s just confidence. Every player has to make and get his own confidence. He [Rashford] fought for this, he invested in this.

“Of course, with my coaching staff, we bring in structures, especially in the way of play, that give him routines that he needs to get into the right position.”

“Often, we had games where we didn’t have players who were 100 per cent physically and mentally fit. Now, that’s much more the case and Marcus can take even more benefit from such situations.

“It’s obvious that Marcus at this moment is in really good shape, really good form. I think from day to day, from training to training, from game to game, the routines are coming in.

“The frontline now also gives me a positive feeling.”

Ten Hag was also asked if Harry Maguire is now the fifth choice centre back at United.

“No, he’s not the fifth choice, but it’s up to him,” he said.

“I have to say he’s training very well, bringing quality, and that’s what I expect from all the players in the squad.”







Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.



Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.



Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.



